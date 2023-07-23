Padres erase early deficit, topple Tigers

[1/53] Jul 22, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Rosilyn Stearnes-Brown, right, and Joyce Stearnes Thompson, daughters of former Detroit Stars Negro Leagues player, Norman “Turkey” Stearnes, perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the Detroit Tigers 21st Annual Negro Leagues Weekend game against San... Read more

July 23 - Luis Campusano had four hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Jackson Wolf won his major league debut and the visiting San Diego Padres pounded the Detroit Tigers 14-3 on Saturday.

Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs and Juan Soto, who homered twice on Friday, also had three RBIs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim added three hits, including a solo homer.

Wolf (1-0) lasted five innings, giving up three runs and six hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Zack Short drove in two runs for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Manning pitched two scoreless innings but was removed after a rain delay that lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Detroit scored in the second after Wolf set down the first two batters of the inning. Zach McKinstry walked and moved to third on Miguel Cabrera's single. Jake Rogers then hit an opposite-field double to drive in McKinstry.

At that point, the game was delayed by rain. When play resumed, Short knocked in both runners with a single.

The Tigers threatened to score more runs as Matt Vierling followed with a single. However, Spencer Torkelson flied out to end the inning.

The Padres scored four runs against Mason Englert (4-3) in the third. Trent Grisham walked to lead off the inning. Fernando Tatis Jr. had a one-out single before Soto knocked in Grisham with a double. Machado then blasted his 19th homer over the left field wall.

San Diego extended its lead in the fourth. Campusano led off with a single and advanced to third on Kim's two-out single. Tatis ripped a double to drive home Campusano.

San Diego piled on five more runs in the fifth to take a 10-3 lead. Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single and scored on Jake Cronenworth's triple. A Campusano single brought home Cronenworth, and Grisham's sacrifice fly brought home another run.

Following a couple of walks, Soto's two-run single capped the outburst.

The Tigers had the bases loaded in the sixth but couldn't cut into San Diego's lead as Vierling hit into a fielder's choice.

Kim homered in the seventh off Chasen Shreve. Campusano hit a three-run homer off Jose Cisnero in the eighth to complete the scoring.

--Field Level Media

