Padres rally late to down Giants, win series in Mexico City















April 30 - Matt Carpenter capped a three-run bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run double to short center off the glove of a diving Mike Yastrzemski to give the San Diego Padres a come-from-behind 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a sweep of the two-game series played in Mexico City.

Juan Soto opened the Padres game-winning rally by drawing the game's only walk from Giants reliever Tyler Rogers. After Xander Bogaerts followed with a single, the Giants brought in closer Camilo Doval, who was greeted by a game-tying single by Jake Cronenworth.

Doval then struck out Nelson Cruz before Carpenter lofted a high fly to short center. Yastrzemski charged from his deep position and made a head-first dive. But the ball bounced off his glove as he landed hard on the artificial turf of Estadio Alfredo Helu Harp. As the ball rolled toward left field, Bogaerts and Cronenworth scored. Yastrzemski left the game with an apparent leg injury.

Luis Garcia (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the Padres to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 10th save. Padres pitchers retired 18 of the last 21 Giants they faced. Tyler Rogers (0-2) took the loss.

Solo homers by LaMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger helped the Giants forge a 4-0 lead against Padres' right-handed starter Yu Darvish in the first four innings.

Lead-off hitter Wade homered on the game's fifth pitch -- pulling a 394-foot line drive into the seats in right for his fifth homer of the season. Davis went the opposite way with one out in the second, hitting a 382-foot drive to right for his sixth homer of the season.

Haniger then hit his second homer of the series -- and the season -- leading off a two-run fourth. Haniger made it 3-0 by driving Darvish's first pitch of the inning 460 feet high into the left field stands at an exit velocity of 106 mph. Michael Conforto followed Haniger with a double and came around on back-to-back singles by Davis and Mike Yastrzemski.

Meanwhile, Giants starter Alex Cobb held the Padres scoreless over the first four innings, giving up three hits plus a hit batter. The Padres then pulled to within a run scoring three in the fifth.

Matt Carpenter opened the fifth with a single and scored on Austin Nola's first homer of the season -- a 440-foot drive to straight-away center. Fernando Tatis Jr. then doubled with one out and scored on Juan Soto's two-out single to right.

Cobb gave up three runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Darvish gave up four runs on nine hits and no walks with nine strikeouts in six innings -- striking out the last three straight Giants to strand runners at first and third after giving up two runs on four straight hits to open the fourth.

