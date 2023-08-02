Padres use HR parade to blow past Rockies

[1/25] Aug 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) makes a catch in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

August 2 - Gary Sanchez homered twice and finished with three hits, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim also went deep and finished with two hits apiece and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 11-1 in Denver on Wednesday.

Fernando Tatis Jr. added a three-run homer and Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres, who have won five of their last six games.

Jurickson Profar and Brenton Doyle doubled and Ryan McMahon and Michael Toglia each had a single to account for the Rockies' four hits.

San Diego's scheduled starter, right-hander Joe Musgrove, was a late scratch due to soreness in his pitching shoulder.

Reliever Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three shutout innings and fanned three before giving way to Ray Kerr (1-1), who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso earlier Wednesday.

The Padres took the lead when Kim led off the game with a home run to left off Kyle Freeland. It was Kim's 15th homer of the season.

San Diego added to its lead in the third inning. Kim drew a one-out walk and after Freeland retired Tatis, Soto crushed a sinker 449 feet into the second deck in right field to make it 3-0.

It was Soto's third homer in the last two games and 23rd of the season. Manny Machado singled and Bogaerts doubled to put runners on second and third, but Freeland struck out Jake Cronenworth to end the inning.

Colorado got a run back in the fourth. Kerr walked the first two batters before striking out Brendan Rodgers. He then walked Nolan Jones when he was called for a pitch-clock violation on a 3-2 count, and Elehuris Montero brought home Ezequiel Tovar with a groundout to first.

Sanchez restored the three-run lead with a solo homer to center in the sixth inning.

Freeland (4-12) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six in six innings.

Sanchez led off the ninth with his 14th homer of the season and. after a double and a walk, Tatis hit his 19th blast of the season to blow open the game. Cronenworth's two-out double brought home Machado to make it 9-1.

Sanchez's second hit of the ninth, a two-run single, capped a seven-run inning.

--Field Level Media

