Pair of Royals rookies lead rout of Tigers

[1/39] Jul 18, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

July 19 - Rookie Dairon Blanco recorded career highs of four hits and three RBIs, and fellow rookie Maikel Garcia drove in a career-best four runs as the host Kansas City Royals outslugged the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday.

Blanco, who fell a homer shy of the cycle, entered the game batting just .188 on the season.

Kansas City's Edward Olivares scored three times to go along with two hits and two RBIs. Drew Waters ripped an RBI triple and Freddy Fermin added a run-scoring double among his two hits for the Royals, who posted just their third win in their last 12 games.

Daniel Lynch (3-4) overcame a pair of homers by Spencer Torkelson to pick up the win. He allowed five runs on six hits in five innings before three relievers bridged the gap to Scott Barlow, who worked around RBI singles by Jake Rogers and Javier Baez and a bases-loaded walk to Nick Maton in the ninth to preserve the win.

Kansas City overcame an early two-run deficit by scoring twice in the third inning and five times in the fourth.

Olivares doubled to lead off the third inning and came around to score two batters later after Blanco legged out a triple to left field. The speedy Blanco didn't stay on third base for long, as he easily scored on Garcia's sacrifice fly to center field.

Fermin ripped a double off Tarik Skubal (0-1) to score Matt Duffy to give the Royals a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Olivares singled home two more runs and came around to score Waters' triple. Waters then crossed the plate on Blanco's bunt single.

Torkelson opened the scoring in the first inning by depositing a 2-0 sinker from Lynch over the wall in left-center field. He trimmed Kansas City's lead to 7-5 in the fifth by sending a 1-2 curveball over the wall in left field for his team-leading 14th homer of the season.

Akil Baddoo's sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth brought the Tigers within a run, but Garcia's double in the bottom of the inning extended the Royals' advantage to 9-6.

Blanco had an RBI double in the eighth inning and crossed the plate on Garcia's infield single to cap the scoring.

Skubal surrendered seven runs on eight hits in four innings.

--Field Level Media

