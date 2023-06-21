Pair of solo HRs help Braves trump Phillies

[1/44] Jun 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

June 21 - Austin Riley and Matt Olson each hit a solo home run to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Eddie Rosario added two hits and Ronald Acuna Jr. had two hits and an RBI for the Braves, who won their seventh game in a row.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (8-2) tossed six innings and gave up eight hits and one run with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Raisel Iglesias gave up one run in the ninth inning yet still earned his 10th save.

Brandon Marsh had three hits while Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto each contributed two for the Phillies, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Nick Castellanos added an RBI single.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez allowed four hits and one run with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Jeff Hoffman (0-1) took the loss in relief.

Olson crushed a 438-foot homer off left-hander Andrew Vasquez in the eighth inning for a 4-1 Braves lead.

Castellanos walked with one out in the home half of the eighth and Harper struck out. Realmuto then singled and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. The play was upheld upon review.

With the Phillies trailing 4-2 with Marsh at second in the ninth, Schwarber struck out to end the game.

The Braves managed only two hits through the first four innings -- singles by Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna.

In the bottom of the fourth, Harper and Realmuto led off with singles. But Bryson Stott grounded into a bizarre 6-4-5 double play. Stott then stole second base, but Alec Bohm struck out looking.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the fifth when Castellanos laced an RBI single to right with two outs.

Albies struck out to open the sixth, but Riley followed with a 409-foot blast to left to tie the game at 1-1.

Orlando Arcia walked to begin the seventh against Hoffman. Pinch hitter Rosario doubled to put runners at second and third. One out later, Acuna hit an RBI single to center for a 2-1 Atlanta advantage. Albies added an RBI groundout for a 3-1 lead.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.