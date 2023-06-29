Phillies continue road dominance, get past Cubs

[1/25] Jun 28, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly (11) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

June 29 - Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies extended their season-high road winning streak to eight games with Wednesday night's 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Edmundo Sosa clubbed a two-run homer and Josh Harrison added a solo shot for Philadelphia, which has won three straight games overall, 17 of its last 22 and eight consecutive road contests for the first time since 2011. Aaron Nola (7-5) yielded four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings but benefited from the Phillies' five-run second inning.

Philadelphia tagged Chicago starter Drew Smyly (7-5) for seven runs and nine hits through just 3 2/3 innings. Jared Young hit his first career homer in his 2023 debut and Dansby Swanson also went deep for the Cubs, who have allowed 20 runs during a three-game skid that has followed an 11-2 stretch.

The long ball headlined Philadelphia's breakout second. Alec Bohm singled and eventually came home when Sosa went deep into the left field bleachers. Following singles by Cristian Pache and Trea Turner, Castellanos smacked a two-out breaking ball from Smyly that just made it into the left field basket.

Chicago got on the board in the third via Young's milestone homer into the right field bleachers. It came in his seventh major league contest.

However, Castellanos blooped a two-out RBI double to left center in the fourth to make it a 6-1 contest. He then scored on Bryce Harper's ground-ball single into center field, which chased Smyly, who has allowed 17 runs in his last three home starts.

Castellanos, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Cubs, entered the night hitting .373 at Wrigley Field, where he has homered 13 times in 45 games.

After Swanson's solo homer in the fourth, Harrison's second home run of the season came in the fifth, off Hayden Wesneski, to make it 8-2. Chicago got two runs in its half of the fifth when Christopher Morel drew a bases-loaded walk and Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.

Chicago's Miguel Amaya scored on a passed ball in the ninth.

