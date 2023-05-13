Phillies double up Rockies for fourth straight win

[1/39] May 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron... Read more















May 13 - Alex Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered, Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Friday in Denver.

Matt Strahm (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief and Craig Kimbrel fanned three in the ninth inning to record his fourth save for Philadelphia, which has won four straight.

Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar and Kris Bryant had two hits each for Colorado, which had won eight of its previous 10 games.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber retired the first 14 batters he faced and threw just 56 pitches through six innings. Phillies starter Taijuan Walker was nearly as sharp before Colorado got to him in the sixth inning.

Charlie Blackmon led off with a single and Profar doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. Bryant grounded out, and C.J. Cron hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Blackmon with the first run of the game.

Gomber faltered in the seventh inning. With one out, Bohm tied it with his fourth home run of the season and Harper singled. Nick Castellanos grounded into a forceout, but Schwarber followed with a home run, his ninth, to put Philadelphia ahead 3-1.

Garrett Stubbs had a pinch-hit double to chase Gomber, but Justin Lawrence got Edmundo Sosa to ground out to end the inning.

Gomber allowed three runs on five hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter in 6 2/3 innings.

The Rockies responded in the bottom of the seventh. McMahon reached when Walker threw a wild pitch on strike three, Randal Grichuk singled and McMahon went to third on an error.

Strahm relieved Walker and gave up a one-out RBI single to Ezequiel Tovar before Grichuk scored on Blackmon's double-play sacrifice fly that ended the inning.

Walker gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks in six-plus innings. He struck out three.

The Phillies answered with a two-out rally in the eighth off Lawrence (1-2). Trea Turner doubled, Bohm walked and both scored on a double by Harper. Harper then stole third base and scored on catcher Elias Diaz's throwing error.

