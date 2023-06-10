Phillies' Kyle Schwarber finishes off Dodgers with HR in ninth

[1/43] Jun 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez in the dugout before action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports















June 10 - Kyle Schwarber hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to a season-best six games Friday with a 5-4 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schwarber reached base four times on a pair of hits while also walking twice, and finished off the victory with his 17th home run of the season by going deep against Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

Trea Turner had a pair of hits with an RBI against his former team as Philadelphia followed a walk-off win Thursday with another in the series opener against Los Angeles

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs for the Dodgers and Jonny DeLuca recorded his first major league hit, while Los Angeles lost for the fifth time in its last six games.

Ferguson (3-2) came on in the ninth inning for the Dodgers and got two quick outs before giving up Schwarber's blast to right field.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Freeman doubled and J.D. Martinez had an RBI single to left field.

The Phillies got even in the third inning on a Schwarber triple and an RBI single from Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia jumped in front in the fifth inning when Nick Castellanos had an RBI double, Schwarber scored on a wild pitch by Michael Grove and Turner had an RBI single for a 4-1 advantage.

The Dodgers roared back in a hurry in the seventh inning. Betts hit a two-out, two-run home run, his 17th, and Freeman followed with a blast to center field, his 12th. Both home runs came against Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm.

The Dodgers nearly took the lead in the eighth inning, but Martinez's drive to left field just fell short of being a home run and went for a leadoff double. Max Muncy followed with a line drive toward right field but second baseman Bryson Stott made a diving catch.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez gave up one run on four hits over six innings. Left-hander Gregory Soto (2-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.