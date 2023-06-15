Phillies pull out 10-inning win over Diamondbacks

[1/55] Jun 14, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) looks on alongside Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) during the first inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports















June 15 - J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in two runs to help the Philadelphia Phillies record a 4-3, 10-inning win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

After dropping the opener of the four-game series, the Phillies have won two in a row, giving them nine victories in their past 11 games. The Diamondbacks had won six straight before losing to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez threw seven shutout innings and left with a 3-0 lead. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked two on a season-high 105 pitches.

Craig Kimbrel (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for Philadelphia, and Jose Alvarado kept the automatic runner from advancing in the 10th to earn his sixth save.

In the 10th inning, Arizona's Scott McGough (0-5) got Kyle Schwarber to pop out to the catcher before Trea Turner hit a shallow fly to right. Second baseman Gerardo Perdomo and right fielder Jake McCarthy collided, causing the ball to fall to the turf and leaving runners at second and third.

Nick Castellanos followed with a sacrifice fly to plate the unearned run and give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

Christian Walker hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Perdomo had three hits out of the leadoff spot for Arizona.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly came up short in his bid to win a sixth straight start. He allowed three runs and three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking four.

Seranthony Dominguez took over in the eighth for Philadelphia and gave up a double to McCarthy on his second pitch before walking Perdomo. Walker then came up and blasted a three-run homer to left field to tie the score 3-3.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Bryson Stott led off with a triple and scored on a fielder's-choice groundout by Edmundo Sosa.

Philadelphia manufactured another run in the third. Trea Turner led off with a double, went to third on a flyout and scored on a grounder from Realmuto for a 2-0 lead.

Realmuto's fielder's choice was the start of nine consecutive outs recorded by Kelly, including five straight by strikeout, but Realmuto went deep over the left field fence his next time up in the sixth to stretch the lead to 3-0.

