Phillies score in 8th, pull out win over Rockies

[1/25] Apr 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) reacts after a called strike against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports















April 22 - EditorsNote: Updates: Added hyphen in third graph (four-game series);

Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in the eighth inning and the host Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Kyle Schwarber had two hits, including a solo home run, and Jake Cave added an RBI single for the Phillies.

Philadelphia leveled the four-game series at one victory apiece by winning for the fourth time in six games. Colorado had snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Phillies on Thursday.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed a season-high seven innings and allowed four hits and three runs with three strikeouts and three walks.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-1) earned the win in relief, and Jose Alvarado tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save in four chances. Sosa made a stellar catch for the second out on C.J. Cron's sharp line drive to third.

Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run for the Rockies, who managed only four hits.

Rockies starter Noah Davis gave up six hits and two runs, one earned, with five strikeouts and no walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Brad Hand (0-1), who surrendered the single to Sosa, took the loss.

J.T. Realmuto doubled off Hand to open the bottom of the eighth. Realmuto stole third and scored on Sosa's RBI single to left for a 4-3 lead. Colorado left fielder Jurickson Profar nearly caught the ball and managed to trap it.

Sosa was playing for the first time since April 15, having recovered from a back ailment.

The Rockies went ahead 3-0 in the first inning when McMahon blasted a three-run home run to center field, his fourth long ball of the year.

Rockies manager Bud Black was ejected by plate umpire Alex Tosi in the fourth after Realmuto appeared to be hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Rockies had already used their challenge and it was unclear whether Realmuto was grazed on the elbow.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Phillies closed within 3-2 when Davis was called for a balk to force in a run and Cave added an RBI infield single.

Nola retired the side in order on just 10 pitches in the seventh before exiting.

Schwarber launched a solo homer to right off Dinelson Lamet in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.