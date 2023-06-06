Phillies' Trea Turner seeks encore vs. Tigers after big night















June 6 - Trea Turner was arguably the most prized free agent in the offseason, and the Philadelphia Phillies signed the ultra-talented shortstop to an 11-year, $300 million deal.

Up until Monday, Turner had scuffled badly at the plate with his new team.

Turner went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs and three RBIs in an 8-3 win over the Tigers, and he will look to maintain the momentum when Philadelphia plays host to Detroit again on Tuesday.

Turner's 16th career game with four-plus hits helped the Phillies earn their third win in a row.

"I was feeling a lot more confident," Turner said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I wasn't feeling like there were 20 people out there."

Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos stayed red hot with two hits and an RBI, Bryce Harper added two singles and an RBI and J.T. Realmuto ripped a two-run double.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before Nick Maton belted a three-run home run with two outs.

However, the Phillies struck right back for three runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game away.

"It's the resilient nature of our club," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "They kept coming."

The Phillies will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (4-3, 5.65 ERA) on Tuesday. Walker is 1-0 with a 6.46 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

After scoring a total of three runs while being swept in a three-game series by the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, the Tigers struggled at the plate again Monday. The lone exception was Maton's three-run blast on an 0-2 breaking ball.

The Tigers will look to avoid a fifth straight loss on Tuesday.

Maton had looked uncomfortable at the plate all season since being acquired with outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands from the Phillies in January for left-hander Gregory Soto and infielder Kody Clemens. Maton was a bit-part player for the National League champion Philadelphia team last year, getting one at-bat in the World Series.

"We need him to get going," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of Maton, who is batting .167 with six homers and 20 RBIs. "This was a good night for him. He got the walk and then the homer. I think it was emotional for him coming back and seeing a lot of friends and get his ring. We need him to keep doing exactly what he did (Monday)."

Hinch said that he's hopeful Maton's homer will ignite a hot streak.

"He's a good player who hasn't gotten untracked," Hinch said. "He's found a way to produce."

The Tigers managed only two other hits other than Maton's blast -- singles by Zach McKinstry in the eighth and Zack Short in the ninth.

The lack of offensive punch has been a recent issue that must change for a team that has lost six of its past seven games.

The Tigers are planning to go with a bullpen game on Tuesday, with left-hander Tyler Alexander (1-0, 6.38) likely to serve as the opener.

Alexander has made 16 appearances this year, all in relief. In 111 career outings, he has made 42 starts, but he has yet to face the Phillies.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who is expected to be honored by the Phillies before Wednesday's series finale as part of his farewell season, is the last active player to have competed at Veterans Stadium. The Phillies left Veterans Stadium after the 2003 season and moved into Citizens Bank Park the next year.

