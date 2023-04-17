Phillies-White Sox opener postponed to Tuesday
April 17 - Monday night's series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and White Sox was postponed due to a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures in Chicago.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:10 p.m. CT.
Both teams are off to 6-10 starts. The White Sox are 2-4 at home and the Phillies are 3-7 on the road.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's originally scheduled 6:10 p.m. CT game can attend both games of the doubleheader.
--Field Level Media
