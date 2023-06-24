Pirates end losing skid, rally to edge Marlins 3-1

[1/50] Jun 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) arrives prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

June 24 - Carlos Santana stroked a two-out tie-breaking RBI single in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game losing streak by rallying to defeat the host Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

The Pirates were down 1-0 entering the ninth inning before getting the best of Marlins closer A.J. Puk (3-2), who had been successful on 10 of his 11 save chances prior to Friday.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 to raise his MLB-leading batting average to .402.

Pittsburgh second baseman Nick Gonzales made his MLB debut, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He was Pittsburgh's first-round pick in 2020, going seventh overall.

Pittsburgh's Luis L. Ortiz (2-3) earned the win with an impressive eight-inning start, allowing seven hits, two walks and one run with five strikeouts.

David Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 15th save as the Pirates avoided their longest losing skid since 2010.

Miami starter Jesus Luzardo was left with a no-decision despite nine strikeouts with one walk over seven scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and, both singles.

Miami opened the scoring with three first-inning singles. Arraez belted a leadoff single and came home on Jesus Sanchez's hit to right field.

In the second inning, Arraez made a stellar play to his left at second base, stealing a hit from Rodolfo Castro. First baseman Garrett Cooper scooped Arraez's low throw to complete the fielding gem.

Pittsburgh waited until the eighth inning to get its first runner to second base. Rookie Henry Davis walked and stole second. However, Marlins reliever Tanner Scott retired the next three batters to end the threat.

The Pirates got five hits in its three-run ninth inning. The rally started with singles by Josh Palacios and Andrew McCutchen, with both runners executing a double steal.

Palacios scored on Conner Joe's groundout, tying the score 1-1, and the Pirates followed with RBI singles by Santana and Tucupita Marcano.

--Field Level Media















