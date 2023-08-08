Pirates lean on big third inning to edge Braves

[1/47] Aug 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits balls to infielders from the batting cage before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

August 8 - Jared Triolo hit a two-run single during a six-run third for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who topped the visiting Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Monday night.

Connor Joe homered, Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double and Henry Davis and Liover Peguero each added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won two straight games and three of their last four.

Pittsburgh starter Osvaldo Bido allowed four runs (three earned) in four innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

David Bednar gave up a run in the ninth when Michael Harris II scored from third on a groundout, but he still managed to pick up his 23rd save.

Ozzie Albies homered, Matt Olson hit two RBI singles and Marcell Ozuna added another run-scoring single for the Braves, who have lost three straight.

Atlanta starter Spencer Strider (12-4) had his shortest outing of the year, giving up six runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Pittsburgh broke the game open in the third. Peguero doubled and later scored on Joe's groundout. Having two outs didn't slow the Pirates, as Bryan Reynolds walked and scored on McCutchen's double. McCutchen scored on Davis' single to make it 3-0.

Jack Suwinski and Endy Rodriguez walked, loading the bases. Triolo's two-run single chased Strider for Michael Tonkin, who gave up an RBI single by Peguero.

Bido was perfect through 3 1/3 innings, but Atlanta cut its deficit to 6-4 in the fourth. Albies hit his 26th homer of the season with one out. Austin Riley doubled and scored on Olson's single to make it 6-2. Sean Murphy was hit by a pitch, and Ozuna singled to right, where Davis misplayed the ball for an error, with Olson and Murphy scoring.

Joe hit his ninth homer to lead off the Pirates' half of the fourth to make it 7-4.

Albies hit into a forceout for the second out in the fifth, went to third on Riley's single and scored on Olson's base hit to pull the Braves within 7-5.

There was a one-hour, 18-minute rain delay after the fifth.

--Field Level Media

