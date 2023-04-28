Pirates-Nationals game postponed due to inclement weather
April 28 - The Washington Nationals' home game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The first game will begin as scheduled at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the second game tentatively is expected to start at 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh left-hander Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA) was slated to start against Washington right-hander Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.36) on Friday. Kuhl spent his first five major league seasons (2016-18, '20-21) with the Pirates.
The Pirates have won nine of their last 10 games, while the Nationals had won four of their last five before dropping a 9-8 decision to the New York Mets on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
