Pirates rally for shootout win over Dodgers

[1/41] July 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Nick Gonzales (39) hits a ground rule RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

July 5 - Josh Palacios hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 9-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Rookie Jared Triolo had a game-tying single in the ninth as the Pirates ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 against the Dodgers this season. Pittsburgh rookie Nick Gonzales had three hits for his third consecutive multi-hit game, and Jack Suwinski hit a home run.

Rookie James Outman hit two homers and drove in four for the Dodgers, while rookie Jonny Deluca and Mookie Betts also went deep. Los Angeles lost for the third time in four games.

Deluca's first career home run, in his 17th game, put the Dodgers ahead 7-6 in the eighth inning. Outman delivered his third multi-homer game of the season, and Betts reached base four times.

In a game started by a pair of rookies, Pirates right-hander Luis Ortiz gave up six runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings, while Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan gave up five runs on four hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Outman's first home run of the game was a two-run shot in the second inning. Two batters later, Betts went deep, his 23rd homer of the season, to put Los Angeles up 4-2.

After the Pirates jumped in front 5-4 in a three-run fourth inning that included Suwinski's 442-foot home run, Outman hit his second two-run blast of the game to give the Dodgers a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the frame.

The Pirates pulled even 6-6 in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Henry Davis.

Pittsburgh All-Star right-hander David Bednar (3-0) recorded the final five outs to earn the victory. Bednar was named as an All-Star Game replacement on Tuesday for Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Dodgers right-hander Evan Phillips (1-3) gave up three runs in the ninth inning for his second blown save. Phillips was pitching in a third consecutive game for the first time in his career.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.