Pirates return from woeful road trip for rematch with Cubs















June 19 - The Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Chicago Cubs don't have to strain their memory banks in preparation for their next series, which begins Monday.

It was just last week that the Pirates played three games in Chicago, no doubt a fond memory for the Cubs and a sour one for Pittsburgh. Chicago swept the three games by a collective 28-11.

The Cubs, following that sweep of the Pirates, stretched their winning streak to a season-high five games before dropping the finale of a series against Baltimore 6-3 Sunday.

Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya left Sunday's game after getting hit with a pitch on the right hand or wrist.

"X-rays were negative. I think he's going to be all right, from talking to the trainers," Chicago manager David Ross said. "We'll see how he feels (Monday) and go from there."

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has kept on losing. The Pirates are coming back from a six-game road trip 0-6.

After being swept in Chicago, the Pirates lost three in Milwaukee, including a 5-2 defeat Sunday in which the Pirates led 2-1 before the Brewers rallied with a four-run eighth.

Bryan Reynolds' two-run homer gave Pittsburgh its only scoring Sunday, and the club managed just six runs in the three-game series.

"We did not execute offensively in this series," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

"We have to be better. We were not good in this series, and we have to figure out a way to be better. ... We've got to get something clicking. Right now, with the exception of (Carlos) Santana and Reynolds, we don't have really good, consistent at-bats."

Pittsburgh could get a lift Monday. Catcher Henry Davis, the first overall draft pick in 2021, is expected to be recalled and make his big-league debut, Shelton confirmed after several reports surfaced during Sunday's game.

Davis was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month. He has been with Indianapolis only 12 days and was held out of its game Sunday.

He had 10 hits, including one home run, and three RBIs in 10 games at Triple-A.

"I'm excited," Shelton said. "He deserves to be here. I think he's shown that."

In the series opener, Chicago left-hander Drew Smyly (6-4, 3.59 ERA) is expected to oppose Pittsburgh right-hander Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 2.25).

This is a rematch of Wednesday's game, when Smyly came away with the win and Bido, in his major league debut, did not get a decision despite a good outing.

Smyly gave up five runs and nine hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and one walk, but got plenty of offensive support in Chicago's 10-6 win.

Smyly has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 outings this year.

Against Pittsburgh, Smyly is 3-3 with a 4.96 ERA in 10 career games, nine of them starts.

Bido, of course, will have some familiarity with the Cubs. He gave up one run and struck out six in four innings Wednesday before Chicago's offense came to life. So he also will have experience with the Pirates' bullpen faltering, as has happened frequently this season.

--Field Level Media











