Pirates stay hot, stomp Dodgers

[1/32] Apr 26, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports















April 27 - Jason Delay drove in three runs and Roansy Contreras pitched six scoreless innings on Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates trampled the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1.

Rodolfo Castro added a two-run single, and Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen and Ji Hwan Bae each had an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won eight of their last nine.

Contreras (3-1) pitched five no-hit innings. He allowed two hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who had won three straight.

Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin, who came off the injured list and made his season debut, pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, with one strikeout and three walks.

Phil Bickford (0-1) gave up two runs in one inning.

Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead against Bickford in the fifth. Bae singled to center and stole second. Delay bunted Bae to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes drew a four-pitch walk. Reynolds then drove in Bae with a single to left. McCutchen drove in Hayes with a flare to right to make it 2-0.

Austin Wynns led off the sixth with a single to center for Los Angeles' first hit. After Mookie Betts struck out, Wynns went to second on Freeman's single to right and to third on Jason Heyward's flyout to center, but James Outman flied out to end the threat.

In the home half of the sixth, Rodolfo Castro doubled to left with one out and went to third on Bae's single to left center. Delay drove in Castro with an infield base hit that went off reliever Justin Bruihl's glove, giving Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead.

The Pirates added five more runs in the seventh to put the game away. Reynolds got hit by a pitch and, an out later, Carlos Santana walked. Jack Suwinski's bloop single loaded the bases. Castro drove in a pair with a two-out single to left to make it 5-0.

Bae's infield single brought home pinch runner Tucupita Marcano, and Delay doubled in two more runs to make it 8-0.

Freeman's fourth homer, to right-center field, broke up the shutout in the eighth.

