Rangers dominate Royals but lose Jacob deGrom (wrist)















April 18 - Josh Jung hit a three-run, first-inning home run to pace Texas to a 4-0 road win on Monday over the Kansas City Royals on a night the Rangers lost starting pitcher Jacob deGrom to right wrist soreness.

Right-hander deGrom exited after four no-hit innings, five strikeouts and one walk on 58 pitches. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was a prized offseason acquisition for Texas despite enduring consecutive, injury-plagued seasons at the end of his tenure with the New York Mets.

The Rangers broadcast, via a team spokesperson, said deGrom's departure was for "cautionary reasons" and he will "continue to be evaluated."

In the meantime, Dane Dunning (1-0) came on in relief to throw 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Dunning, in his first inning upon replacing deGrom, gave up the lone Kansas City hit of the night, a single to Matt Duffy.

Dunning recovered and settled in to retire 11 straight batters. His streak ended with the first plate appearance of the ninth inning when Dunning walked Bobby Witt Jr., who advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Jose Leclerc finished the shutout with two quick outs in relief.

The win marked the Rangers' first shutout of the season, and their sixth win in the last eight games. They have won in four of their last five road games.

Texas struck early when Jung hit his third home run of the season, driving in Marcus Semien -- who got aboard thanks to a Hunter Dozier throwing error -- and Travis Jankowski, who reached first thanks to third baseman Dozier's fielding error on Jankowski's sacrifice bunt attempt.

Jung's home run extended his hitting streak to six games.

Semien tacked on another run with a solo shot in the third inning, his third home run of the season. Semien finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a fifth-inning walk. Jonah Heim also went 1-for-3 and drew a walk.

Right-handed starter Jordan Lyles (0-3) took the loss for Kansas City, which has dropped seven of its last eight. Lyles gave up three hits and four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts in his eight innings of work.

--Field Level Media











