Rangers out to clinch series, extend Nats' skid

July 8 - The Texas Rangers look to head into the All-Star break with momentum by clinching a series win against the host Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Rangers, who won Friday's opener 7-2 to end a slide in which they dropped four of their previous five games, had no trouble dealing the Nationals their fifth straight loss.

Adolis Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Josh Jung went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Texas, which took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Joey Meneses was the lone bright spot for the Nationals, hitting a pair of solo home runs, matching his total for the season.

Washington has lost 15 of 16 at Nationals Park since June 3. The Nationals, who are in last place in the National League East, are an NL-worst 13-32 at home. Texas, which is in first in the American League West, is 25-19 on the road this season.

The Rangers will look to take the series behind left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA), who allowed just three hits over five shutout innings in a 5-3 loss to the visiting Houston Astros on Sunday.

However, he was pulled after just 85 pitches. Heaney got rocked for six runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings in his previous start, a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on June 26. He gave up two home runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox in a 5-2 win two starts ago.

"As far as going back out there, near the end of my last two starts, I gave up two homers in Chicago in my last inning and a homer in my last inning of the start against Detroit, so I haven't inspired confidence of late," Heaney said. "I haven't earned that trust from [manager Bruce] Bochy, and our bullpen has been great. So I understand. I believe in myself. I always want to go out there and take the ball, but I also know that I've got to earn it."

Heaney has pitched well against the Nationals in his career, as he's allowed four runs over 11 innings spanning three appearances, including two starts.

Washington will counter with right-hander Jake Irvin (1-5, 4.70), who has improved throughout his rookie season.

In his first seven starts, including his major league debut May 3, Irvin had a 5.81 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 31 innings before skipping a start. But over his last four starts, he's posted a 3.23 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 22 2/3 innings.

Irvin, who has dropped his past five decisions, allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk over six innings in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

"It was awesome," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He worked ahead. He threw strikes. His breaking ball was really good. He could throw it for a strike when he needed to. Today, I thought it was a step in the right direction for him. It really was."

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.