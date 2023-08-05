Rangers overcome 5-run deficit to beat Marlins

August 5 - Robbie Grossman clubbed a three-run homer to help the Texas Rangers overcome a five-run deficit en route to a 9-8 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Texas trailed 5-0 before Grossman ripped his eighth homer of the year in the fourth. The Rangers added four more runs in the fifth and eventually built a 9-6 lead.

Jake Burger pulled Miami within a run with his two-run shot in the ninth, but Will Smith retired the next two batters he faced to pick up his 20th save of the season.

Texas starter Jon Gray (7-5) earned the win, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Marlins starter George Soriano went just three innings and surrendered three runs on three hits. He walked three and fanned four. Ryan Weathers (1-7) gave up six runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Jorge Soler's two-run double in the third opened the scoring, and Miami added on later in the inning when Jazz Chisholm Jr. plated Soler with a single to make it 3-0.

Chisholm Jr. would leave the game after the third inning. He appeared to injure his hamstring while being caught stealing second base.

Joey Wendle added a sacrifice fly, and Luis Arraez slashed an RBI double an inning later, building the Marlins' advantage to 5-0.

Adolis Garcia began Texas' half of the fourth with a walk, and Josh Jung singled one batter later. That set the stage for Grossman, who hit it 414 feet to right field.

The Rangers then put together their four-run rally in the fifth thanks to a pair of homers. After Marcus Semien doubled, Corey Seager went deep to tie things at 5-5. Garcia drew a one-out walk, and Jung followed with his 22nd home run to give Texas its first lead of the game.

Nick Fortes' sixth-inning homer for the Marlins made it a one-run game.

However, the Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe added a pair of insurance runs with RBI doubles in the seventh and eighth ahead of Burger's late blast.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.