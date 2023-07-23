Rangers overcome early deficit, jolt Dodgers in finale

July 23 - Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double as the Texas Rangers overcame an early four-run deficit to post an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

After dropping the first two games of the series, Texas bounced back behind a strong offensive showing. Brad Miller joined Ezequiel Duran with two hits and also scored twice in the win.

Martin Perez (8-3) settled down after allowing four runs in the first inning. He yielded those four runs on six hits and struck out six in six innings to pick up the win.

Dodgers' starter Emmet Sheehan (3-1) picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers started fast, beginning with Mookie Betts' leadoff double in the first inning. Freddie Freeman's single and Chris Taylor's walk loaded the bases with one out. Max Muncy delivered a grand slam to right field on the fourth pitch of the at-bat to stake Los Angeles to an early lead.

The Rangers halved the deficit in the bottom of the first on Heim's two-out double.

With one out in the second inning, Marcus Semien had an RBI single to score Miller from second base and cut the Dodgers' lead to one run. Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-out RBI single before Josh Jung drove Semien in from third for a 5-4 lead.

Three straight hits for Texas began the third inning, culminating with Taveras' double that scored Miller and Duran. An inning later, Duran doubled and Heim raced from first base to cross the plate on an error and cap the scoring.

The Rangers led by four as Alex Vesia entered in relief for Los Angeles.

Vesia completed 1 1/3 innings without allowing a baserunner and Evan Phillips did the same in the sixth.

Perez, however, quickly rebounded from Muncy's grand slam, and tossed five scoreless innings before Brock Burke took the mound in the seventh for the Rangers. Burke, Aroldis Chapman, and Will Smith each threw one scoreless inning as the Rangers sealed their win.

--Field Level Media

