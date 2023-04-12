Rangers rally for walk-off victory in 10th over Royals

[1/45] Apr 11, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports















April 12 - Jonah Heim became the star of the night, delivering a three-run home run in the 10th inning to send the Texas Rangers to an 8-5 walk-off victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers went into the bottom of the 10th trailing for the first time on the night. The Royals took a 5-4 lead in the top half, courtesy of the automatic runner as Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Massey.

Texas tied the game at 5-5 on a two-out single by Adolis Garcia to score automatic runner Marcus Semien. Josh Jung then drew a walk before Heim delivered the heroics with a three-run shot off Royals reliever Scott Barlow.

The Rangers found themselves down to their final out after a terrific defensive play made by Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who sprinted to track down a popup by Nathaniel Lowe in shallow left field for the second out.

In the end, though, it was the Rangers' night. Rangers reliever Cole Ragans got the win, recording the final two outs of the 10th inning.

Jacob deGrom started for the Rangers. He allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and nine strikeouts over seven innings. He now has 27 strikeouts on the season, which is a club record for a pitcher in their first three starts with the club. Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan held the previous record with 26 set in 1989.

The Rangers were dealt a blow midway through the game when shortstop Corey Seager exited with left hamstring tightness. Seager doubled in the fifth inning, pulling up on his way to second base. The Rangers said they will continue to evaluate Seager.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Kansas City's offense had 11 hits on the night, including three by first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and two hits by Witt Jr., Franmil Reyes and Kyle Isbel.

It marked the first extra-inning game for both teams.

--Field Level Media











