Rays pile on early in 8-0 rout over Reds
April 19 - Yandy Diaz's leadoff home run ignited a six-run first inning and Drew Rasmussen tossed five shutout innings to lead the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to their second straight shutout win, 8-0, over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.
Randy Arozarena had three hits and Rasmussen (3-1) limited the Reds to three hits while striking out seven to earn the win.
After winning the series opener, 8-1, the Reds were outscored 18-0 in the final two games.
The Rays rebounded to claim just their third-ever series win over the Reds and second in Cincinnati.
Tampa Bay pitching has tossed shutouts in six of its major league-leading 16 wins.
The Rays made Levi Stoudt's major league debut a nightmare, scoring six runs on seven hits in the opening inning off the Cincinnati right-hander.
Diaz crushed Stoudt's third pitch 393 feet into the seats in left for his team-leading sixth homer and a 1-0 Rays lead. The homer -- clocked at 114.5 mph -- also extended to 19 games Tampa Bay's streak with at least one homer to start the season, one shy of the MLB record held by the 2019 Seattle Mariners.
Five of the next six batters collected base hits off Stoudt. The sixth run of the inning scored on a balk when Stoudt failed to inform the umpiring crew that he was pitching from a hybrid stance with a runner on third base. As a result, Margot was awarded home for a 6-0 lead.
Reds manager David Bell came out to receive an explanation. Eight innings later, Bell was ejected by home plate umpire Erich Bacchus with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Stoudt (0-1) settled down to allow just one more run over the next three innings, finishing his day allowing seven runs on nine hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.
The Reds had their best threat against Rasmussen in the fifth when Stuart Fairchild walked and Jose Barrero singled to start the inning. Luke Maile grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Following a walk to Jonathan India, TJ Friedl grounded out to keep Rasmussen's shutout intact.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballMason Miller set to debut for skidding A's vs. Cubs
Left-hander Justin Steele looks to continue his brilliant month on Wednesday afternoon when he and the visiting Chicago Cubs end a week-long trip with the finale of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.
- BaseballShohei Ohtani, Angels seek encore against Yankees
Shohei Ohtani typically does not take batting practice on the field, but he decided to do so and hit several homers in his rehearsal at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
- BaseballMax Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard square off vs. former teams
The faces will be completely familiar on Wednesday afternoon, it is just the uniforms that will look out of place.
- BaseballBlue Jays, Astros meet in rubber match of series
One after another, the pocket of right-handed hitters at the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup delivered hits to the opposite field on Tuesday, base knocks that produced a positive result in the middle game of this three-game series in Houston.