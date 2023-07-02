Rays' Randy Arozarena making himself comfortable in Seattle

July 2 - Seattle's T-Mobile Park never has been known as a hitter's haven.

But Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena doesn't seem to mind.

After homering Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the host Mariners, Arozarena took to social media Saturday to announce he will participate in MLB's Home Run Derby when he returns to Seattle in a little more than a week for the All-Star Game.

"I feel very happy for the opportunity to be able to participate in the Home Run Derby. It's always been a goal of mine," Arozarena told reporters through an interpreter. "Everyone knows I like to hit home runs, so that's another reason why I wanted to be able to participate."

First comes Sunday's series finale, when the Rays will try to rebound from Saturday's 8-3 loss when they go against Mariners ace Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA). Fellow right-hander Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58) is scheduled to take the mound for the Rays.

Arozarena certainly won't be afraid of the big stage.

He burst onto the scene in 2020, hitting a record 10 postseason home runs in leading the Rays to a berth in the World Series, won the American League's Rookie of the Year award in 2021, and starred for Mexico this past spring in the World Baseball Classic.

"We've known internally here how special he was, how talented he was and what a star he had the potential to be," Rays manager Kevin Cash said last week. "Now it seems like the rest of the baseball world is seeing that firsthand."

Cash, who frequently throws batting practice, said Arozarena is well qualified to participate in the derby.

"He's a guy that can hit the ball a long way, and he can do it quite frequently when he gets in rhythm," Cash said.

Arozarena has some experience, having won the Florida State League's Home Run Derby in 2017.

"Everyone's got the mentality that they want to win. That's going to be the goal," Arozarena said. "Just going to try to keep a positive mind, just try to stay out there and have fun."

The Rays have had plenty of fun this season with their AL-leading 57-29 record. They had a three-game winning streak snapped Saturday as they managed just two hits through the first seven innings against Seattle's George Kirby.

Mariners leadoff hitter J.P. Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs.

The Mariners, who have lost three consecutive series, will try to win the rubber match of the Tampa Bay series on Sunday.

"It's not ideal," Crawford said of the recent stretch. "You don't want to lose series to teams you should beat. But there's nothing you can do about it now. We have to focus on (Sunday), and the rest will take care of itself. You can't look back. You can't look into the future. We've just got to worry about (Sunday)."

The Rays' Bradley is coming off the worst start of his rookie season, in which he gave up seven runs -- six earned -- in four innings of an 8-4 loss Tuesday at Arizona. Bradley will face the Mariners for the first time.

Castillo snapped a four-game losing streak in an 8-4 victory against visiting Washington on Monday. He went seven innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Castillo is 0-0 with a 1.29 ERA in one previous start against the Rays.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.