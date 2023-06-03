Rays-Red Sox game rained out, rescheduled for Monday
June 3 - Friday's series opener between the Tampa Bay Rays and host Boston Red Sox was called off due to inclement weather in the Boston area.
With a doubleheader already scheduled for Saturday, the game was postponed till 4:05 p.m. on Monday, when both teams had a scheduled day off.
The Rays entered the series with the best record in baseball (40-18), while the Red Sox were last in the American League East despite being above .500 (29-27). The Rays swept a four-game series against the Red Sox at home in April.
Starting pitchers for Saturday's doubleheader were not yet announced. The Red Sox were set to start Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA) on Friday opposite Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 6.23).
Also Friday, the Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation.
