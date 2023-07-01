Rays' Tyler Glasnow aims to repeat 'nasty' effort in clash vs. Mariners

July 1 - Tyler Glasnow acknowledged he was in "search mode" before his last start.

The Tampa Bay right-hander obviously found it, striking out a season-high 12 in five innings Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Royals. Glasnow allowed one run on four hits but didn't get a decision in the Rays' 3-1 victory.

Glasnow (2-1, 4.45 ERA) will try to replicate that dominating performance when he takes the mound Saturday in Seattle, facing the Mariners for the first time in his eight-year career.

"Pretty nasty stuff," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of Glasnow's most recent outing. "He's just really talented, and when he feels like he did, he's got a chance to go out there and be pretty special."

Glasnow returned late last season after Tommy John surgery, pitching in three games -- including one in the postseason.

But he suffered a left oblique strain late in spring training and didn't make his season debut until May 27. He blamed poor pitching mechanics for him allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on June 20.

Reviewing video with Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder helped Glasnow get back on track.

"I think it got better as the game went on," Glasnow said of his start against the Royals. "That fifth inning was the first time I felt very low-effort, and the velo was back up. ... It felt way more natural."

A healthy and effective Glasnow could make the MLB-leading Rays even more daunting.

"That's the Glasnow that I know. He can strike out everybody," Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz said through an interpreter. "I think that officially makes us the best rotation in the league when he's there and when he's himself."

Right-hander George Kirby (6-7, 3.26 ERA) is set to start for Seattle on Saturday; he'll try to end Tampa Bay's three-game winning streak.

Kirby has lost his past two outings despite both being quality starts of at least six innings and three or fewer runs allowed.

Kirby made one start against Tampa Bay as a rookie last season, pitching six scoreless innings in a no-decision. He allowed four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Mariners, losers of three in a row, could use a similar start Saturday after blowing a four-run lead in a 15-4 setback in the series opener.

Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Jose Siri homered for the Rays, and five relievers combined for six scoreless innings of one-hit ball after the Mariners hammered ace Shane McClanahan.

The Rays broke a 4-all tie with eight runs in the eighth inning and added three runs off position player Mike Ford in the ninth.

"That's what we saw the first few months of the season, the first two months specifically," Lowe said. "It's pretty cool to see that come back around, and hopefully we can have a few more of those innings."

If not for a postgame fireworks show, Mariners fans might have left early.

"You give up eight runs in the eighth inning, nobody's gonna take that well," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I know how I feel, I know how our players feel and how our fans feel. They're frustrated. They're disappointed. We have to be better than that."

--Field Level Media















