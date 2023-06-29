Rays upend Diamondbacks with ninth-inning comeback

[1/29] Jun 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Luke Raley (55) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

June 29 - Josh Lowe's two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning rallied the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix.

The Rays were down to their last out when Lowe laced his decisive double off Scott McGough (0-6).

Trailing by two runs entering the ninth inning, the Rays mounted their comeback. Yandy Diaz singled to center for his third hit of the game, Wander Franco reached on an infield single and Luke Raley ripped an RBI single to right.

McGough struck out Randy Arozarena and retired Isaac Paredes on a sharp line drive to Ketel Marte at second base.

But Lowe's two-base hit to the left-center-field gap was the difference.

Pete Fairbanks worked around a one-out walk to Geraldo Perdomo for his ninth save. Colin Poche (6-2) tossed a scoreless eighth inning for the win.

The interleague series between first-place teams concludes with the rubber game on Thursday afternoon.

Until the Rays rallied, Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies was the star, tossing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball. In his three previous starts, the right-hander allowed 18 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings.

Davies gave up a double to Diaz to open the game but didn't allow another hit until Diaz's single in the sixth.

Tampa Bay right-hander Zach Eflin also turned in a seven-inning performance, giving up two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Eflin retired the first eight batters he faced before the D-backs strung together three straight two-out singles to take a 1-0 lead in the third.

Alek Thomas got things rolling for Arizona in the third with a single to center, then raced to third on Jake McCarthy's single to right. Marte's RBI single put Arizona on the board.

Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the fourth as Christian Walker doubled and scored on Carson Kelly's two-out RBI single.

Walker extended his career-best hit streak to 12 games.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.