Rays use early offense to outlast Tigers 10-6

August 6 - Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe hit home runs as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays slugged past the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Sunday.

That trio -- the top three batters in the Rays' order -- combined for seven hits, seven runs scored and five RBIs. Josh Lowe produced from lower in the order, driving in two runs.

Tyler Glasnow, the American League Pitcher of the Month for July, was a late scratch for the Rays due to back spasms. Erasmo Ramirez started in his place and gave up one run over three innings. Left-hander Colin Poche (9-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Kerry Carpenter had three hits, including a two-run homer, and scored three runs for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Manning (3-4) gave up eight runs (six earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay scored three runs in the first. Diaz led off with a double and Franco followed with a single. One out later, an error by second baseman Andy Ibanez allowed a run to score. With the bases loaded and two down, Josh Lowe singled to knock in Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe.

The Rays made it 5-0 in the second. Christian Bethancourt led off with a double and Diaz blasted a Manning slider over the wall in left-center field for his 16th of the season.

The Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Eric Haase's RBI single.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-out home run over the centerfield wall in the fourth, his 15th, for a 6-1 Rays advantage.

Detroit scored two runs in the bottom of the inning. Spencer Torkelson doubled and Carpenter reached on an infield hit. Ibanez singled to knock in Torkelson. Jake Rogers' sacrifice fly scored Carpenter.

Tampa Bay scored two two-out runs in the sixth. A balk by reliever Andrew Vasquez allowed Diaz to score from third and Harold Ramirez drove in the other run with a single.

Akil Baddoo scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning. Detroit closed the gap in the seventh on Carpenter's two-run homer, which followed Torkelson's two-out walk.

The Rays got those runs back when Franco ripped a two-run homer in the eighth.

