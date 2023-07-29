Red-hot Pete Alonso blast 2 homers as Mets cruise past Nationals

[1/25] Jul 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) follows through on a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

July 29 - Pete Alonso accounted for all the runs for the New York Mets with a pair of homers Friday night as the hosts beat the Washington Nationals, 5-1.

Max Scherzer surrendered one run over seven innings of six-hit ball for the Mets, who have won two straight.

Luis Garcia homered in the seventh for the Nationals, who fell to 7-7 since the All-Star Break.

Alonso hit a three-run homer in the fifth against MacKenzie Gore and a two-run shot against Rico Garcia in the seventh. The multi-homer game was the second of the week for Alonso, who went deep twice against the New York Yankees in the Mets' 9-3 win on Tuesday, as well as his third of the season and the 17th of his five-year career.

Alonso finished with at least five RBIs for the seventh time. He also had five RBIs against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Jeff McNeil had three singles for the Mets.

Garcia went 3-for-4 for the Nationals.

Scherzer (9-4) walked two while striking out seven. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second -- when Keibert Ruiz singled, Garcia doubled and Dominic Smith walked before Scherzer induced Alex Call to hit an inning-ending groundout to third -- and didn't allow another runner past first base until Garcia homered leading off the seventh.

The Mets stranded four runners between the second and fourth before breaking the scoreless tie in the fifth. Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez led off by drawing walks against Gore, who retired Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor on fly outs to left. Alonso followed with a long home run to left.

The Mets added insurance in the seventh against Garcia, who struck out Francisco Alvarez and got Nimmo to fly out before Lindor singled. With Lindor running on a 2-2 pitch, Alonso homered just beyond the fence in right-centerfield.

Gore (6-8) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings.

--Field Level Media

