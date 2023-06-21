Red-hot Red Sox top Twins behind Christian Arroyo

[1/23] Jun 20, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo (39) runs to second on a double while driving in two runs against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

June 21 - Christian Arroyo homered among his career-high five hits and had four RBIs as the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games, beating the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Adam Duvall hit a solo homer and Masataka Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, three runs and three RBIs for Boston, which broke the game open with a five-run seventh inning. The Red Sox have outscored their opponents 50-18 during their winning streak.

Kutter Crawford (2-3) tossed five scoreless innings for his first victory since April 9. He struck out five with no walks. Corey Kluber pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Byron Buxton delivered a two-run homer in the eighth inning for Minnesota, which has lost three straight and five of its last six. Royce Lewis and Max Kepler added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth.

The Red Sox broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fourth inning when Duvall hit a 426-foot homer off Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-4). The homer was Duvall's fifth this season and first since April 8.

After Triston Casas grounded out, Arroyo deposited a high fastball deep into the left field seats. The 391-foot blast was Arroyo's third homer of the season.

Boston added a run in the sixth when Connor Wong's single drove in Yoshida, who singled to begin the inning and moved to third on Arroyo's two-out single.

Ober allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts over six innings.

The Red Sox drew clear in the seventh inning, when they sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs on five hits against Brent Headrick.

Alex Verdugo sparked the rally with a leadoff single and came around to score on Justin Turner's double to right field. Verdugo is 18-for-48 (.375) during his 11-game hitting streak.

After Turner scored on Yoshida's infield single, Arroyo drove in three with a bases-loaded double. Arroyo, who entered the game in a 1-for-19 slump, was added to the starting lineup after Pablo Reyes was scratched due to right abdominal soreness.

Yoshida added a two-run homer in the eighth inning for Boston, which is averaging 8.3 runs per game in its last six contests. Yoshida's 447-foot blast was his eighth homer of the season.

