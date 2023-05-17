Red Sox club 3 HRs to sink Mariners

[1/28] May 16, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob... Read more















May 17 - Justin Turner, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran all homered as the Boston Red Sox earned a 9-4 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Turner and Duran each had two hits and two RBIs as part of an 11-hit attack for Boston, which ended a four-game skid.

Leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida also logged two hits apiece. Verdugo scored three runs and Yoshida drove in three with the help of a double and a triple.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta (3-3) allowed four runs on six hits while walking four and striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

Teoscar Hernandez and Taylor Trammell each drove in two runs for the Mariners.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (2-2) allowed a season-high seven runs (five earned) on six hits and struck out six while walking two over five innings.

The Red Sox scored three runs before Castillo recorded an out in the first inning. After Verdugo reached on an error to lead off the game, Yoshida crushed a triple to the deepest part of the outfield in center.

Turner followed with his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, to make it 3-0. Casas added a solo blast before the inning was over to extend Boston's lead.

After recording just one hit against Pivetta through three innings, the Mariners tied the game in the blink of an eye with a trio of two-out runs in the fourth.

Eugenio Suarez singled to left and Cal Raleigh walked to set the table for Hernandez, who cut Seattle's deficit in half with a two-run triple.

Just two pitches later, Trammell tucked a two-run homer inside Pesky's Pole in right to knot the score at 4-4.

The Red Sox wasted little time reclaiming the lead in the fifth, as Verdugo and Yoshida started the rally with back-to-back doubles to make it 5-4.

After the doubles, Yoshida moved to third on a Turner flyout and scored on a wild pitch before Duran hit a solo homer to center field.

Duran dropped a two-out single into shallow center to score Verdugo, who had walked, in the seventh.

Boston added another run in its final at-bat when Reese McGuire scored on Yoshida's groundout.

