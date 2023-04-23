Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida homers twice, drives in 6 runs to beat Brewers

[1/69] Apr 23, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) participates in a pregame media interview before their game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports















April 23 - Masataka Yoshida had a grand slam and a solo homer in a nine-run eighth inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox rallied for a 12-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Milwaukee went in front 4-3 with a run in the seventh and Matt Bush (0-1) relieved to open the eighth. Justin Turner led off with his second homer, lining an 0-1 pitch to left-center. Yoshida followed with his second homer of the season to put Boston up 5-4, the first time this year the Red Sox went back-to-back.

Connor Wong delivered a two-run single to make it 7-4. Yu Chang singled and Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with two outs to load the bases. Turner walked to force in a run.

Yoshida then sent an 0-2 pitch 407 feet to right for his first career grand slam. Yoshida also had a first-inning sacrifice fly for six RBIs.

Brian Anderson had solo homers in the fourth and eighth for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee, which trailed 3-0 after two innings, scored the go-ahead run off Kaleb Ort (1-0) in the seventh without a hit. Joey Wiemer walked to open, stole second, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on wild pitch.

Milwaukee erased a 3-0 deficit with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Anderson got the Brewers on the board with one out in the fourth with his fourth homer. Milwaukee tied it in the fifth on an RBI single by Christian Yelich and sacrifice fly by Willy Adames.

The Red Sox capitalized on starter Corbin Burnes' lack of command and sloppy fielding for its early lead.

Alex Verdugo reached on infield dribbler to open the first. Turner singled an Verdugo continued to third on an error. Yoshida followed with a sacrifice fly.

Boston loaded the bases with no outs in the second when Triston Casas walked, Jarren Duran singled and Wong reached on a bunt single when the Brewers failed to cover first. Verdugo walked to force in a run and Devers followed with a sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media











