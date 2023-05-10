Reds build big lead, hold on for win over Mets

[1/31] May 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Dogs walk on the field for Bark in the Park day prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit:... Read more















May 10 - Jonathan India doubled and drove in three runs while TJ Friedl contributed a key two-run triple as the Cincinnati Reds held off a late charge from the visiting New York Mets for a 7-6 win on Tuesday.

Alexis Diaz worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save in as many chances. The Reds held on for their second win in three games despite squandering most of a 7-1 lead.

Rookie Francisco Alvarez homered twice and Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso also went deep for the Mets, who have dropped 12 of 15 to fall a season-worst two games below .500. Alonso is tied for the major league lead with 12 homers.

Before the game, the Mets scratched scheduled starter Max Scherzer due to neck spasms.

David Peterson (1-5) was recalled to make a spot start, and the Reds broke on top against the lefty in the first inning. Tyler Stephenson singled home Nick Senzel, who had doubled with one out.

The Reds added two more in the second when Kevin Newman walked and Friedl singled to open the inning. India's groundout scored Newman, and Nick Senzel followed with a single to left that scored Friedl for a 3-0 advantage.

The Mets got one back in the bottom of the third on the first of two solo homers from Alvarez.

Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver (1-2) allowed three solo homers, running his total to eight over four starts. Weaver was pulled after allowing a solo homer to Alonso and a walk to Brett Baty in the seventh. He gave up four runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Manager Buck Showalter was ejected for the 34th time in his career and the first time in two seasons with the Mets. In the fifth inning, Showalter argued that Cincinnati's Wil Myers, sliding into second base, used his hand to interfere with a batted ball by Newman that shortstop Lindor attempted to field.

Mets bench coach Eric Chavez took over for Showalter for the remainder of the game.

The non-call was a critical part of a three-run fifth for the Reds that helped Cincinnati open a 7-1 lead.

The Mets then began their rally with solo homers from Alvarez in the sixth and Alonso as part of a two-run seventh.

New York cut the deficit to 7-6 in the eighth on Lindor's two-run homer to the upper deck in left. The Mets loaded the bases with two outs, but Diaz struck out pinch hitter Luis Guillorme on a check swing to end the rally.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.