Reds deliver timely hitting to down Phillies

[1/25] Apr 13, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) slides into first against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports















April 14 - Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Wil Myers had two-out, run-scoring singles in a three-run third inning as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Nick Lodolo (2-0) worked around trouble in the first two innings, scattered eight hits and allowed two runs over five innings to gain a bit of redemption from last Saturday. The Phillies scored three runs off two Cincinnati relievers in the bottom of the ninth to waste a dominant effort from the left-hander.

The Reds snapped a three-game skid and earned just their second win in eight games.

Bryson Stott extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a two-out bunt single in the ninth that put runners at first and second. Reds manager David Bell then called on Alexis Diaz, who was on the mound to start the ninth last Saturday when the Phillies began their comeback.

This time, the Reds closer got his second save in as many chances this season when he struck out Trea Turner to end the game.

Former Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos continued to torment his old team with an RBI single to center for a 1-0 Phillies lead in the first inning.

Phillies starter Bailey Falter (0-2) had not issued a walk this season until he issued a first-inning free pass to Steer. The walk came moments after Jonathan India stole third and scored on a high throw from J.T. Realmuto that third baseman Edmundo Sosa could not handle. India started the rally with a lead-off double.

The Reds snapped the 1-1 tie with three runs on four straight two-out hits in the bottom of the third off Falter. Steer started the two-out attack with a single to left that scored Jose Barrero, putting Cincinnati ahead to stay, 2-1. Stephenson and Myers followed with RBI singles and a 4-1 Reds advantage.

Lodolo was pulled after five innings and 97 pitches. The southpaw was not as dominant as last Saturday, when he struck out a career-high 12.

Nick Senzel, the second overall draft pick in 2016, was activated before the game, slotted as the starting Cincinnati center fielder and batted sixth. He was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--Field Level Media











