Reds hit two homers, hold on to beat Dodgers

July 29 - Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer homered as the visiting Cincinnati Reds continued their strong play against the Los Angeles Dodgers by holding on for a 6-5 victory on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

Elly De La Cruz tripled to open the game and scored on a TJ Friedl groundout as the Reds improved to 3-1 this season against the first-place Dodgers. Left-hander Brandon Williamson (3-2) gave up two runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

Reds All-Star closer Alexis Diaz recorded the final four outs for his 31st save in 32 chances.

Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and Amed Rosario had an RBI and two hits in his Dodgers debut, but Los Angeles fell to 1-3 to start its first homestand of the second half.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (6-2) recovered from a bumpy first inning to give up three runs on six hits over five innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

After Friedl gave the Reds a 1-0 lead two batters into the game, Matt McLain doubled and Fraley hit a home run down the right field line for a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers got one run back in the bottom of the first when Freeman walked and scored on a Martinez double, then pulled within a run in the fourth when Rosario doubled and scored on a Miguel Rojas single. Rosario was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The Reds took a 6-2 lead in the seventh as Steer hit a one-out home run against right-hander Yency Almonte, Friedl was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and McLain followed with a bases-loaded walk to end Almonte's night.

The Dodgers pulled within 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single from Freeman and Rosario's RBI single.

The Reds earned the victory just hours after manager David Bell agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026.

