Reds rally to win in 10, extend Royals' losing streak

[1/34] Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the first pitch prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports















June 13 - TJ Friedl scored on an overturned call in the 10th inning and the visiting Cincinnati Reds extended the Kansas City Royals' losing streak to seven games with a 5-4 victory on Monday.

Kansas City's Salvador Perez forced extra innings by hitting a two-out, solo homer in the bottom of the ninth off Buck Farmer (2-3), who still emerged with the win.

Ricky Karcher recorded the save in his major league debut after pitching a scoreless 10th inning. Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds, who won their third straight game.

Cincinnati scored the decisive run in the 10th against Carlos Hernandez (0-4).

Friedl began the inning as the automatic runner at second base, then moved to third on Matt McLain's groundout. Friedl originally was ruled out at the plate on Jonathan India's fielder's-choice grounder to third before the call was overturned.

Cincinnati, which trailed 3-0 after two innings, took its first lead of the game with one out in the top of the ninth when Kevin Newman's sacrifice fly off Scott Barlow scored pinch runner TJ Hopkins.

Michael Massey had two hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

The Royals took an early lead against Luke Weaver with two outs in the first inning on Massey's two-run double. Kansas City pushed another run across in the second when Nick Pratto's sacrifice fly scored Drew Waters.

Weaver was lifted after giving up three runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Fairchild homered off Zack Greinke to begin the third inning, putting the Reds on the board. The 421-foot blast was his third long ball of the season.

Cincinnati knocked Greinke out of the game in the sixth inning after Luke Maile delivered a leadoff double and scored on Friedl's double to right field.

Jose Cuas replaced Greinke, and the Reds tied the game when Friedl moved to third on McLain's groundout and scored on India's single.

Greinke allowed three runs on six hits over five-plus innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.