Reds score four in 10th, take series against Orioles

[1/25] Jun 28, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

June 29 - Will Benson tripled home a run in the 10th inning and scored on TJ Friedl's home run as the Cincinnati Reds pulled out an 11-7 victory against the host Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in the rubber game of the three-game series.

Cincinnati had three runs just two batters into the 10th on its way to scoring four runs in the inning.

Down 7-4, the Orioles used a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth to show sudden life and, after not scoring in six consecutive innings, tie the game on Adam Frazier's two-run home run.

Cincinnati's Jake Fraley had run-scoring singles in each of the first two innings, and after a wild opening stretch to the game, the Reds' pitching took over for a long stretch. Friedl scored a run in each of the first two frames.

The Reds scored three runs in the top of the first only to have the Orioles put up four runs in the bottom of the inning. The big blow for Baltimore was Gunnar Henderson's three-run triple with one out.

Cincinnati responded with three more runs in the second inning before both offenses stalled.

Benson and Friedl each amassed three hits and three runs.

Reds starter Luke Weaver gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He was followed by seven relievers. Alexis Diaz (3-1) threw a scoreless ninth inning for the win, and Fernando Cruz struck out three in the bottom of the 10th.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson was gone after allowing six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Keegan Akin (2-2) took the loss, though two of the four runs he yielded in the 10th were unearned.

The Reds went up 7-4 in the top of the eighth when Matt McLain hit an RBI fielder's-choice grounder.

The Orioles finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth after the first two batters were retired. Aaron Hicks singled and scored on Jordan Westburg's double, and Frazier's ninth homer of the season tied the game.

Westburg went 2-for-5, and he has collected at least one hit in all three of his major league games.

Cincinnati's Luke Maile doubled and scored in the 10th.

--Field Level Media















