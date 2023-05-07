Rockies' 7-run inning paves way to rout over Mets

[1/37] May 7, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports















May 7 - Kris Bryant and Brenton Doyle each homered and finished with three RBIs Sunday afternoon for the visiting Colorado Rockies, who beat the New York Mets 13-6 in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Rockies have won six of seven, while the Mets have dropped 11 of 14.

Bryant had a game-tying RBI single in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Doyle laced a two-run homer -- his first in the majors - later in the seven-run inning and added an RBI single in the seventh.

Randal Grichuk hit a first-inning solo homer while Jurickson Profar had an RBI double in the third. The Rockies' seven-run fifth inning also included a two-run double by Ezequiel Tovar and a run-scoring single by Austin Wynns.

Colorado added two runs in the ninth when Wynns had a sacrifice fly and Doyle scored on a wild pitch.

Doyle finished with three hits while Bryant, Profar, Tovar and Alan Trejo had two hits apiece. Every starter except C.J. Cron had at least one hit for the Rockies.

Brent Suter (1-0), the second of six pitchers for the Rockies, earned the win after giving up one run on three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.

Jeff McNeil had three hits and two RBIs while Brett Baty hit a two-run single in the opening inning for the Mets. Luis Guillorme (2-for-4) had a fifth-inning RBI single while Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo homer in the seventh.

Jimmy Yacabonis (2-1) took the loss after giving up five runs on three hits and two walks in just one-third of an inning in the fifth.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner allowed four runs on four hits and six walks while striking out three over 3 1/3 innings. Mets starter Joey Lucchesi gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings.

