Rockies blow four-run lead before walk-off win over Marlins

[1/55] May 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) makes a throw to first for an out in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports















May 25 - Ezequiel Tovar hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 in Denver on Thursday.

Tovar finished with two hits, Elias Diaz homered, Randal Grichuk had three hits and two runs and Ryan McMahon also had two hits for the Rockies.

Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle left in the ninth inning with an apparent leg injury.

Jorge Soler homered among his three hits and Garrett Cooper had a pinch-hit homer for the Marlins. Jonathan Davis also had three hits and Xavier Edwards and Yuli Gurriel had two hits each for Miami.

Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban (0-1) walked the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Tovar singled to left through a five-man infield to bring home Kris Bryant with the winning run.

The Rockies broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning on McMahon's double off Dylan Floro. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases and Mike Moustakas blooped a pinch-hit single to center to drive in two more.

Michael Toglia scored on Doyle's infield single to make it 6-2.

Miami rallied in the ninth off closer Pierce Johnson. Soler hit a two-run homer to make it 6-4, his 15th of the season. Doyle leaped and got the ball in his glove but it fell out when he crashed hard into the wall.

He was down on the warning track for a few minutes before walking to a cart that took him off the field.

Gurriel then doubled and Cooper homered, his fifth, to tie it, and Brent Suter (3-0) relieved Johnson and got the final out of the inning.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead on Gurriel's triple in the third and added another on an RBI single by Edwards in the fourth.

Colorado got one back in the bottom of the inning on Alan Trejo' run-scoring single.

Diaz's leadoff homer in the sixth off of Braxton Garrett tied it. Garrett allowed two runs on six hits in five-plus innings.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland tossed five innings, giving up two runs on seven hits.

--Field Level Media











