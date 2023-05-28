Rockies relinquish six-run lead, but rally past Mets

[1/28] May 27, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports















May 28 - Ryan McMahon homered among his two hits, Jurickson Profar tripled to extend his on-base streak to 34 games and the Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 10-7 in Denver on Saturday night.

Nolan Jones, Elias Diaz, Harold Castro and Randal Grichuk also had two hits, Justin Lawrence (2-2) got the win in relief and Pierce Johnson earned his 11th save for the Rockies.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez homered and had two hits each and Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also had two hits for New York.

Colorado trailed 7-6 in the seventh but rallied against Jeff Brigham (0-1). Diaz led off with a double and McMahon homered to right, his sixth of the season, to put the Rockies in the lead.

Colorado added two more in the eighth on Profar's RBI triple and a single by Diaz.

The Rockies broke out in the second inning against Justin Verlander. Jones had an RBI single, Alan Trejo hit a run-scoring double, Charlie Blackmon drove in two with a double and Profar added a sacrifice fly.

Jones had an RBI double in the third to make it 6-0.

Verlander allowed six runs on nine hits over five innings.

Alonso made it 6-1 in the fourth with his 20th home run, which leads the majors.

The Mets rallied in the sixth off reliever Brent Suter. McNeil and Alonso led off with singles, McNeil scored on Brett Baty's double and Alonso scored on Sterling Marte's groundout to third.

Baty was thrown out at home trying to score on Matt Canha's fielder's choice. Vientos singled, Jake Bird relieved Suter and Alvarez homered to left to tie it. It was his seventh of the season.

It denied Chase Anderson a victory in his third start for Colorado. He allowed one run on four hits in five innings.

The Mets went in front in the seventh off Bird. McNeil led off with a walk, went to second on a groundout and scored on Marte's single to make it 7-6.

--Field Level Media











