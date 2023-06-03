Rockies use fast start to topple Royals
June 3 - Elehuris Montero had a two-run triple to highlight a five-run first inning, lifting the visiting Colorado Rockies to a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Ryan McMahon, Randal Grichuk and Charlie Blackmon each had an RBI single and scored a run for the Rockies, who have won two in a row following a four-game losing skid.
The offense was more than enough for Matt Carasiti (1-0), who picked up his second win in the major leagues and first since Aug. 19, 2016. He relieved Rockies starter Austin Gomber and allowed one hit and struck out two batters over 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Colorado relievers Jake Bird and Brad Hand bridged the gap to Justin Lawrence, who recorded the final four outs to secure his second save of the season.
Nick Pratto homered to lead off the first inning and Maikel Garcia, Drew Waters and Salvador Perez each had an RBI single for the Royals, who have lost 10 of their last 13 games.
Colorado wasted no time setting the tone as Blackmon was hit by a pitch from Daniel Lynch (0-1) to lead off the game, advanced to second on a fielding error and scored on McMahon's single to left field.
Grichuk doubled the advantage with an RBI single to center and joined McMahon in scoring on Montero's triple into the right-field corner. Brenton Doyle's sacrifice fly plated Montero to give the Rockies a 5-0 lead.
Lynch gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings to fall to 0-7 in his last 11 starts dating back to last season.
Pratto put the Royals on the scoreboard after depositing a 3-2 fastball from Gomber over the wall in right field. The homer was Pratto's third of the season and first since May 10.
Garcia's RBI single drove Gomber from the game, however Carasiti kept the Royals in check before Blackmon's RBI single in the sixth inning extended the Rockies' lead to 6-2.
RBI singles by Waters and Perez halved the deficit before Lawrence slammed the door for Colorado.
--Field Level Media
