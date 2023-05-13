Rookie Bryce Miller, Mariners topple Tigers

[1/29] May 13, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) makes a throw to first in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick... Read more















May 13 - Rookie Bryce Miller delivered another dazzling pitching performance as the visiting Seattle Mariners blanked the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

In his third career start, Miller (2-0) held the Tigers to three hits over seven innings and didn't walk a batter while recording three strikeouts. Miller has allowed just one run on seven hits in 19 innings with one walk and 18 strikeouts since being called up from Double-A Arkansas.

Justin Topa and Matt Brash finished off the shutout by recording the final six outs, three via strikeout.

Jarred Kelenic belted a two-run homer in the third inning and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot while driving in two runs.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits while striking out seven in six innings.

The Tigers had runners on the corners in the first inning following Riley Greene's one-out double and Spencer Torkelson's two-out single. Nick Maton grounded out to end the inning.

In the second, Seattle threatened on Cal Raleigh's two-out walk and Hernandez's single. Faedo then struck out Taylor Trammell.

Seattle took the lead in the third inning. J.P. Crawford had a one-out single and Kelenic stepped up two batters later and drilled a four-seam fastball over the wall in right field.

Hernandez made it 3-0 with two outs in the fourth inning after blasting a slider over the wall in left field.

Neither team had a baserunner from that point until Javier Baez led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. Baez never moved up as Miller retired Torkelson on a fly ball, Maton on a pop out and Andy Ibanez on a grounder.

France had a two-out single in the eighth but was left stranded.

Julio Rodriguez led off the top of the ninth with a walk and stole second. Eugenio Suarez also walked before Chasen Shreve replaced Will Vest on the mound. After a long fly ball advanced both runners, Hernandez singled to score Rodriguez. A wild pitch brought in Suarez.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.