Royals blast White Sox after 4-run first

May 11 - The Kansas City Royals struck for four runs in the first inning and never looked back as they cruised to a 9-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Vinnie Pasquantino began his 3-for-5 night at the plate with a double that set in motion Kansas City's big opening frame. He scored when Salvador Perez doubled during the following at-bat.

Chicago starter Lance Lynn (1-5) almost escaped the first with just the one run allowed, as Perez -- moved to third base on an MJ Melendez single -- was tagged at the plate for the Royals' second out of the inning.

But after Nick Pratto drove in the first of his three RBIs with a two-out single, Matt Duffy hit a popup to right field, and miscommunication in the White Sox's outfield caused it to drop, extending the inning and sending Edward Olivares home.

A Michael Massey single scored Pratto, and by inning's end, the Royals had six hits and four runs. Lynn went on to allow seven runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out four through five innings.

Lynn gave up a solo home run to Massey in the fourth and surrendered a two-run homer to Pratto in the fifth. Massey finished the game 3-for-4, while Pratto went 2-for-4.

The additional runs gave Kansas City starter Brad Keller (3-3) even more of a cushion, though he had all the support he needed in the first.

Keller pitched five innings, giving up one run on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Chicago's lone run came in the second, when Hanser Alberto drove in Gavin Sheets with a single.

Alberto went 1-for-3 and Sheets was 1-for-2 with two walks.

The Royals bullpen took over in the sixth and combined for four scoreless innings between Jose Cuas, Amir Garrett, Josh Staumont and Taylor Clarke. Each reliever logged one inning.

Kansas City has won three of its last four games and can claim the four-game series with a victory on Thursday.

