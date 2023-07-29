Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. stuns Twins with walk-off slam

[1/24] Jul 28, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

July 29 - Bobby Witt Jr.'s walk-off grand slam lifted the Kansas City Royals to an 8-5, 10-inning win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Witt finished 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs.

After Jhoan Duran (2-5) walked the bases full with one out, Witt hit his first career grand slam 414 feet to left. He connected on a 101.8 mph fastball on a 3-2 count.

Kyle Farmer's two-out RBI single off Taylor Clarke (2-4) in the top of the 10th gave Minnesota a 5-4 advantage. The Twins had rallied to tie the game 4-4 in the ninth on Jorge Polanco's two-out, two-run double off Scott Barlow.

The Royals came back from a 2-1 deficit in the sixth, tying the game when Maikel Garcia tripled and scored on Witt's double. Initially ruled a home run, Witt's drive off the top of the left field wall was overturned on appeal.

Witt scored on MJ Melendez's single to right off Twins starter Sonny Gray to put the Royals on top, and Witt added a two-out RBI single in the eighth for a 4-2 lead.

Leading off the third, Kyle Isbel deposited Gray's 1-1 four-seamer into the right field bullpen for a 1-0 lead.

It was the 15th consecutive start without a victory for Gray, dating to an April 30 win against Kansas City. He allowed three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking none in six innings.

Minnesota answered in the fourth after Max Kepler led off the frame with a ringing double to right. Following a two-out walk to Willi Castro, Kepler scored on Ryan Jeffers' two-out single through the middle.

Castro and Jeffers then executed a double steal for a 2-1 lead. It was Castro's third steal of home this year.

Royals starter Brady Singer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings, fanning 10 -- nine with a sharp slider.

Kansas City improved to 2-3 in extra-inning games while Minnesota fell to 10-5.

--Field Level Media

