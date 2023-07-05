Ryan Noda the hero as A's beat Tigers 1-0 in 10 innings

[1/32] Jul 4, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland A's starting pitcher JP Sears (38) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

July 5 - Ryan Noda drove in the game's lone run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the visiting Oakland Athletics edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Oakland had just two hits but its pitching staff held Detroit at bay. Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) struck out three in an inning of relief to get the win. Trevor May collected his sixth save.

Oakland starter JP Sears lasted a season-high 7 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out four.

The A's broke the scoreless deadlock when automatic runner Tyler Wade advanced to third on a sacrifice. With two outs, Noda hit an opposite-field single off Tyler Holton (0-1) to score Wade.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal made his season debut and didn't allow a hit or walk in four innings. The only baserunner he allowed was All-Star Brent Rooker, who was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Skubal, who underwent flexor tendon surgery last August, threw strikes on 41 of 57 pitches and fanned six batters.

Reese Olson tossed five innings and only allowed one hit while recording five strikeouts.

Matt Vierling led off the bottom of the first with a single and stole second. Vierling was left stranded as Sears set down the next three batters.

The Tigers had two baserunners in the second as Jake Rogers led off with a single and Miguel Cabrera smacked a one-out single. Sears then struck out Eric Haase and retired Zack Short on a foul pop.

Shea Langeliers had Oakland's first hit with two outs in the seventh when he singled to right. Reese Olson then struck out Noda.

Detroit loaded the bases in the eighth. Short hit a one-out single, ending Sears' night. Lucas Erceg replaced Sears and Vierling greeted him with a single.

After a strikeout, Erceg walked pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter to load the bases. Erceg responded by striking out Javier Baez, who hit a grand slam against Colorado on Sunday, to snuff out the threat.

--Field Level Media















