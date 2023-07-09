Ryan Yarbrough shoves, Royals beat Guardians to avoid sweep

[1/25] Jul 9, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

July 9 - Ryan Yarbrough allowed just one run over six innings to help the Kansas City Royals evade a four-game sweep with a 4-1 win over the host Cleveland Guardians.

Yarbrough (2-4) struck out six in his outing while allowing six hits and one walk.

Shane Bieber (5-6) got the start for Cleveland and allowed four runs on nine hits across 6 1/3 innings. Bieber also fanned six Royals.

Michael Massey led the way for Kansas City at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a two-RBI triple. Kyle Isbel went 2-for-4 with a home run, scoring two runs on the day.

Freddy Fermin added a big RBI double for the Royals.

Andres Gimenez was the bright spot in Cleveland's lineup, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single to drive in the Guardians' only run.

Cleveland drew first blood in the bottom of the fourth. Jose Ramirez led off with a single and was quickly moved over to second. Gimenez then drove in Ramirez with a single to right.

Kansas City wasted no time responding in the top of the fifth. Isbel homered on the second pitch he saw, sending it deep to right field to tie the game at one apiece.

The Royals then used a two-out rally in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. Salvador Perez got hit by a pitch before Fermin doubled down the left field line to bring him home. Isbel then singled to move Fermin to third before Massey sent a triple past the first base bag and down the foul line to drive in two more.

Cleveland tried to make some magic happen with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Tyler Freeman singled to center and then Will Brennan struck out for what should have ended the game, but a dropped third strike put runners at first and second. Myles Straw sent one towards the gap in right center, but Isbel made a diving catch to put the game away.

--Field Level Media

