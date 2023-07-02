Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks handle Angels

[1/35] Jul 1, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Jake McCarthy (31) reaches first on a fielders choice against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

July 2 - Ryne Nelson pitched 7 1/3 solid innings and Gabriel Moreno reached base four times to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at Anaheim, Calif.

Moreno had three hits and was hit by a pitch, and Emmanuel Rivera reached three times on two hits and a walk for the Diamondbacks, who became the second National League team to reach the 50-win mark. Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBI hits for Arizona.

Nelson (5-4) allowed one run, three hits and one walk while silencing the Angels. He struck out six as the Diamondbacks posted their second straight win to start the three-game series.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Angels, who had just three hits and have lost four straight games for the first time this season. Mike Trout was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk, and Shohei Ohtani was hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts.

Arizona All-Star Corbin Carroll (shoulder) missed his second straight game.

Nelson was removed after inducing pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar to fly out to center to start the eighth. Andrew Chafin entered and struck out Mickey Moniak and Trout to end the inning.

Scott McGough walked Taylor Ward and Matt Thaiss with two outs in the ninth before striking out Hunter Renfroe for his seventh save.

Arizona scored twice in the sixth against Sam Bachman (1-2) to move ahead.

With two on and two out, Dominic Fletcher hit an infield single that his older brother David, the Los Angeles shortstop, was unable to glove. Rivera scored from third to tie the score at 1.

Ketel Marte followed with a bouncer to third and Rendon's throw to first was wide. Nick Ahmed scored from third to give Arizona the lead.

The Diamondbacks added on in the seventh after Moreno singled with two outs and stole second. McCarthy followed with a triple into the right field corner to give Arizona a 3-1 advantage.

Earlier, Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead with two outs in the fourth when Rendon smacked a 2-0 fastball over the fence in left. It was Rendon's second homer of the season.

Tyler Anderson of the Angels gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked two.

