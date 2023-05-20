Sandy Alcantara's struggles continue as Giants top Marlins

[1/65] May 19, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) pitches the ball against Miami Marlins during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory... Read more















May 20 - EditorsNote: Edits throughout

Rookie Casey Schmitt capped a three-run sixth inning with an RBI single and the host San Francisco Giants added to the struggles of Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Mitch Haniger singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored another for the Giants, who won their fourth in a row.

Alcantara (1-5), the reigning Cy Young Award winner, has not won since April 4. He took a 2-1 lead into the sixth but hurt his own cause by first walking LaMonte Wade Jr. and then throwing away Thairo Estrada's infield single, putting runners at second and third.

Sacrifice flies by J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto gave the Giants a 3-2 lead. Then Haniger singled and Mike Yastrzemski walked to set up Schmitt's hit.

The Marlins got one of the runs back in the eighth on a solo homer by Bryan De La Cruz, his fifth of the season.

But Tyler Rogers came on in place of his brother, Taylor, and got pinch hitter Jon Berti to pop up to end the eighth before throwing a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his second save.

De La Cruz's two-run double in the sixth had given Miami its 2-1 lead. Jorge Soler, who had walked, and Luis Arraez, who had doubled, scored the runs.

Haniger's double produced the Giants' first run in the fourth.

Alcantara allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani did not get a decision after throwing the first 5 1/3 innings, during which he gave up two runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Scott Alexander (4-0), who prevented further damage in the sixth after De La Cruz's double by getting the final two outs of the inning, was credited with the win.

Arraez had three hits, including a double, for the Marlins, who out-hit the Giants 6-5. Arraez leads the majors with a .388 batting average.

