Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout homer as Angels beat D-backs

[1/56] Jul 2, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly (18) hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

July 2 - Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st home run of the season, but it was Mickey Moniak's three-run homer in the second inning that gave the Los Angeles Angels the lead for good in a 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani's blast in the eighth inning was estimated at 454 feet, the ball going into the tunnel that leads to the concession stands behind the right-field seats.

For Moniak, his homer was less majestic, but had more of an impact. With two on and two out in the second inning against Arizona starter Zac Gallen, Moniak fell behind in the count 0-2.

He worked his way back in the count to 2-2 before hitting an offspeed pitch over the fence in left-center for a three-run homer and 4-2 Angels lead.

Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up a two-run home run to Carson Kelly in the second inning, but nothing else in six innings. Detmers (2-5) gave up

two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out nine.

Gallen (10-3) settled in after allowing the home run to Moniak, going seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out 12, including getting both Mike Trout and Ohtani twice each.

Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth and earned his 21st save in 21 opportunities.

Gallen struck out the side in the first inning, but he also gave up a solo home run to Trout, who got ahold of a 1-1 cutter in the lower half of the strike zone, his 18th home run of the season.

It was Trout's 93rd career home run in the first inning.

Arizona got the run back, plus one, in the top of the second when Evan Longoria led off with a walk and scored on Kelly's two-run homer, his first of the season.

Gallen struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the second before Eduardo Escobar singled and went to second on a single by David Fletcher. Moniak followed with his decisive home run.

--Field Level Media















